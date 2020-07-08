Sudan: Tripartite Meetings On GERD Negotiations Continue

Khartoum — The technical and legal committee meetings continued for the 5th day (for each alone) within the framework of the tripartite meetings of the Renaissance Dam negotiations between Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt in the presence of the observers and experts of the African Union, the European Union and the United States of America.

The meetings have discussed all the issues in the meetings of the legal committees of the three countries, and the work for bringing close the views on how to present ideas and solutions to the outstanding issues.

The technical committees of the three countries also discussed the limited points of disagreement in the presence of observers and experts of the African Union.

The meetings will continue tomorrow, Wednesday, with meeting of the delegation of each of the three countries (separately) with the observers and experts of the African Union in order to reach a compromise formula that takes into account the interests of the three countries.