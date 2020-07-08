South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 215 855 Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

press release

As of today a cumulative total of 215 855 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been reported.

Case Data

Province

Total cases for 7 July 2020

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

40401

18,7

Free State

3034

1,4

Gauteng

71488

33,1

KwaZulu-Natal

16743

7,8

Limpopo

1950

0,9

Mpumalanga

2353

1,1

North West

6842

3,2

Northern Cape

888

0,4

Western Cape

72156

33,4

Unknown

0,0

Total

215855

100,0

Testing Data

1 907 532 tests have been completed in total of which 43 421 new tests are reported.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

Private

1 025 900

54%

31351

72%

PublicC

881 632

46%

12070

28%

Grand Total

1 907 532

43421

Reported Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report a further 192 COVID-19 related deaths- 15 from Limpopo, 22 from KwaZulu Natal, 36 from Eastern Cape, 44 from Western Cape and 75 from Gauteng. This brings the total deaths to 3 502.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased

The number of recoveries is 102 299, which translates to a recovery rate of 47,4% The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province

Deaths

Recoveries

Eastern Cape

564

22022

Free State

19

528

Gauteng

478

19779

KwaZulu Natal

205

4890

Limpopo

42

665

Mpumalanga

7

668

North West

36

1335

Northern Cape

6

237

Western Cape

2145

52175

Total

3502

102299