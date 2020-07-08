South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 215 855 Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

As of today a cumulative total of 215 855 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been reported.
Case Data
Province
Total cases for 7 July 2020
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
40401
18,7
Free State
3034
1,4
Gauteng
71488
33,1
KwaZulu-Natal
16743
7,8
Limpopo
1950
0,9
Mpumalanga
2353
1,1
North West
6842
3,2
Northern Cape
888
0,4
Western Cape
72156
33,4
Unknown
0,0
Total
215855
100,0
Testing Data
1 907 532 tests have been completed in total of which 43 421 new tests are reported.
Sector
Total tested
New tested
Private
1 025 900
54%
31351
72%
PublicC
881 632
46%
12070
28%
Grand Total
1 907 532
43421
Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report a further 192 COVID-19 related deaths- 15 from Limpopo, 22 from KwaZulu Natal, 36 from Eastern Cape, 44 from Western Cape and 75 from Gauteng. This brings the total deaths to 3 502.
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased
The number of recoveries is 102 299, which translates to a recovery rate of 47,4% The provincial breakdown is as follows:
Province
Deaths
Recoveries
Eastern Cape
564
22022
Free State
19
528
Gauteng
478
19779
KwaZulu Natal
205
4890
Limpopo
42
665
Mpumalanga
7
668
North West
36
1335
Northern Cape
6
237
Western Cape
2145
52175
Total
3502
102299