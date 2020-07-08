Somalia: Bomb and Mortar Attacks Reported in Lower Shabelle Region

7 July 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A roadside blast and mortar attack have been reported on Tuesday in the southern lower Shabelle region, both assaults were claimed by Al-Shabaab militants.

The first attack caused by an IED blast has damaged a vehicle belonging to of Africa Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in Arba'ow village near the capital, Mogadishu.

The attacked convoy was heading to Mogadishu from the region at the time.

AMISOM has not yet commented on the incident.

Al-Shabaab fighters also carried out a mortar shelling against AMISOM base in Janaale, located in the same region which has been recaptured by SNA this year after an offensive.

In the past few years, Al-Shabaab lost key areas, including the capital to Somali military and AMISOM, carry out an IED and ambush attack in the south and central Somalia.

