South Africa: SSAFF On Demand - the Best Contemporary South African Cinema Available to Rent Online

Brand South Africa is proud to collaborate with the Sydney South African Film Festival (SSAFF) to bring to audiences across the globe a curated selection of films available for rent online from 3 - 12 July 2020.

Featuring 16 films, SSAFF On Demand offers audiences access to some of South Africa's most exciting, challenging and award-winning contemporary cinema. The films selected reflect South Africa's diverse population, rich tradition of struggle for democracy and equality, and complex political and economic reality.

South Africa, like many countries in the world has implemented lockdown restrictions to fight the spread of Covid-19. With the lockdown limiting business opportunities, the SSAFF is a great opportunity to support proudly South African stories.

Tickets can be booked online at www.ssaff.org.au. Ticket proceeds go to supporting Education without Borders (EwB) in programs that assist young South Africans in some of the country's most disadvantaged communities.

Films featured in the line-up include:

Liyana, a vibrant and moving family film where oral storytelling and innovative animation fuse to illustrate the plight of Swazi AIDS orphans. An award-winning hybrid documentary, Liyana is a true crowd pleaser that makes the therapeutic value of storytelling fully felt.

Beyond Moving, an uplifting documentary about Siphe November, a gifted ballet dancer discovered as a boy in the townships. A Billy Elliot story with a South African twist, the film follows Siphe as he trains with Canada's National Ballet School and ultimately secures a premier position in the world of professional ballet.

Johnny Clegg, The White Zulu is an adventure into the life of one of South Africa's most exceptional musicians. Apartheid wanted to separate blacks from whites, Johnny Clegg brought them together by mixing English and Zulu, African rhythms and rock.

Glory Game: The Joost van der Westhuizen Story follows the life of Joost van der Westhuizen, from his rise through the ranks to be selected as a Springbok, to his fight with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), the most severe case of MND, with only one prognosis, death. A compelling tale of redemption, set against the backdrop of sporting glory, this is the story of a modern day warrior forced to face his own human frailty.

Beyond the River is inspired by the true story of two men from opposite sides of the track, one who is escaping a life of crime and the other escaping heartache. The duo enter the gruelling Dusi canoe marathon hoping to heal their nation's wounds.

As well as access to watch the films, tickets also get you exclusive content including filmmaker question and answer sessions, interviews with the directors and more.

Audiences can get access to the complete library of 16 films for just $60.

Individual films are available to rent for $8.00 each and are available for the 3-12 July, for 24-hour rental.

THE DETAILS

What: SSAFF On Demand

When: Friday 3 to Monday 12 July 2020

Where: online at www.ssaff.org.au

Tickets: $8.00 per film. $60 complete program bundle.

About SSAFF

The Sydney South African Film Festival is thrilled to present features and documentaries that explore the culture, history and politics of South Africa The films you will see at SSAFF are among the best. You will be entertained, touched and informed.

In Support of Education without Borders

Inspired by Festival partners in Vancouver and Toronto: Vancouver South African Film Festival and Toronto South African Film Festival - We are all supporting Education without Borders (EwB), a foundation operating in SA since 2002.

EwB (Australia) is a registered charity (ABN 11363125088) with Australian Charities and Not-for-Profits Commission (ACNC)Further, ALL donations to EwB (Australia) are tax deductible through our partnership with Australian NGO, Global Development Group. Funds are closely monitored ensuring transparency and accountability.