South Africa: Only Two Ambulances for COVID-19 Patients in Nelson Mandela Bay

8 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

There are only two ambulances transporting Covid-19 patients in Nelson Mandela Bay and only 12 operational vehicles. The Health Department has confirmed the state of affairs. Recently two patient transport vehicles for inter-facility transfers have been added to help move Covid-19 patients to isolation facilities or the field hospital. In addition, 19 Emergency Medical Services officials have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Dora Nginza Hospital base from where the service is operated.

Nelson Mandela Bay has only two state ambulances for the transport of Covid-19 patients -- one is operating in Port Elizabeth and the other in Uitenhage.

The metro is one of the provincial hotspots for the outbreak of coronavirus infections with 10,442 patients having tested positive, 5,424 recoveries and 136 deaths.

Eastern Cape Department of Health spokesperson Siyanda Manana confirmed that there were only 12 vehicles on the road. He said that only one ambulance in Port Elizabeth was conveying Covid-19 patients and one in Uitenhage, but that two patient transport vehicles were added this week. Manana said 19 officials at Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were sick with Covid-19.

In June, Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize said in a written answer to a parliamentary question that...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.