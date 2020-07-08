South Africa: Only Two Ambulances for COVID-19 Patients in Nelson Mandela Bay

analysis

There are only two ambulances transporting Covid-19 patients in Nelson Mandela Bay and only 12 operational vehicles. The Health Department has confirmed the state of affairs. Recently two patient transport vehicles for inter-facility transfers have been added to help move Covid-19 patients to isolation facilities or the field hospital. In addition, 19 Emergency Medical Services officials have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Dora Nginza Hospital base from where the service is operated.

Nelson Mandela Bay has only two state ambulances for the transport of Covid-19 patients -- one is operating in Port Elizabeth and the other in Uitenhage.

The metro is one of the provincial hotspots for the outbreak of coronavirus infections with 10,442 patients having tested positive, 5,424 recoveries and 136 deaths.

Eastern Cape Department of Health spokesperson Siyanda Manana confirmed that there were only 12 vehicles on the road. He said that only one ambulance in Port Elizabeth was conveying Covid-19 patients and one in Uitenhage, but that two patient transport vehicles were added this week. Manana said 19 officials at Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were sick with Covid-19.

In June, Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize said in a written answer to a parliamentary question that...