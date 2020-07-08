Botswana: Mamelodi Wants Police XI to Have Women's Team

Gaborone — Police X1 is the only institutional team that does not have a women team.

This caught attention of FIFA consultant, Ashford Mamelodi, who urged the Jungle Kings to emulate BDF XI and Prisons XI by forming a women's team.

He said it was also imperative for the club to have a women's department to promote women football.

"There could be women who are interested in joining Police XI women's team and once it is established, we will start seeing results," he said.

Furthermore, Mamelodi said Botswana's nearest route to the World Cup was through women's football.

"The shortest cut is women's football and it will still be taking the blue, black and white flag to a World Cup because men's World Cup and women's cup carry the same weight," he said.

He therefore said Botswana should start taking women's football seriously.

Police X1 spokesperson, Wiseman Maboka, said in an interview that they were cognizant of the fact that women's football could help the country qualify for major competitions.

He said his club did not have a women's side because they had channeled most of their resources into their development side, adding that they had been waiting for the season to end so as to sell the idea of establishing a women's football team to their superiors.

"It is something that has been on our minds and we take women's football seriously, but we were let down by our manpower, since we did not have enough coaches; ," he said.

Source : BOPA