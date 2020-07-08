Angola: Lito Vidigal Appointed Portugal's Vitoria De Setúbal Coach

Luanda — Angolan Lito Vidigal was introduced on Monday as the new head coach of Portugal's Vitoria de Setubal, after been introduced to the squad at Bonfim stadium.

The coach is already part of the entourage that headed to the north of the country, where he will guide the first training of the current 15th ranked team of the Portuguese Football League.

According to the Lusa Agency, the 50-year old coach will lead the team for the remaining four rounds to the end of the competition.

The debut of the former coach of Angola's national team is on Wednesday, when Vitoria de Setubal play the 31st round aiming to interrupt a series of 12 games without winning a match.