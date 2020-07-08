Namibia: Security Force Members in Quarantine

7 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

ERONGO police regional commander commissioner Andreas Nelumbu says a number of security force members are in mandatory quarantine while others are in self-quarantine after coming into contact with members of the community who tested positive for the novel coronavirus at Walvis Bay.

In an interview with The Namibian on Tuesday, Nelumbu could not give the exact number but says the security force members are part of the community where they live with their families and have to be removed should they be identified as possible coronavirus contacts, to contain the further spread of the virus.

"We definitely have some in self-quarantine and some in mandatory quarantine. It has affected our operation but we are managing under the circumstances," said Nelumbu.

Among the security force members who tested positive are members of the Namibian Correctional Service and the Namibian Defence Force.

The majority of security force members are currently guarding isolation and quarantine facilities in the region, especially at Walvis Bay, Swakopmund and Henties Bay, while some are manning roadblocks and patrolling the coastline.

