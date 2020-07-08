Sudan: Mediation Receives Government's Response On Points Made By SRF

Khartoum — The government delegation to the peace negotiations headed by the member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Shams Eddin Kabashi, held a second negotiation session with the mediation delegation of the State of South and the Revolutionary which extended to the early hours of today's down, at the Salam Rotana Hotel around on the six points presented by the SRF.

The member of the mediation delegation, Dr. Duo Matouk, noted in a press statement that the mediation delegation received the government's response to the six points presented by the SRF during the first session, indicating that the response was positive in many points and there is great agreement on it, along with some variations in a number of points.

Meanwhile, the parties have requested a period for further consultation, provided that the third session will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the afternoon tomorrow at the Salam Rotana Hotel to complete the consensus on it.

The delegation of the SRF had presented during the first session a paper including six points, to the government delegation, which asked for a period of consultation with the components of the revolution that took ten days.