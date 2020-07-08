Sudan: Hamdouk Affirms Importance of Police Role in Security and Building of Civil State

7 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk has stressed the importance of the role of the police in preserving security, protecting citizens, consolidating democracy and the pillars of the civil state.

During his meeting in his office today, the Director General of the Police Forces, General Ezz Eddin El Sheikh, in the presence of the Interior Minister, Lt. Gen. Al- Terifi Idris.

The Director General of the Police Forces noted in a press statement following the meeting, that the Prime Minister has promised the provision of capabilities and political and material support necessary for the police to be able to fully play its role.

He indicated that the meeting discussed security issues in general and the police in particular, as well as the discussion of the issues related to training and capacity building, the meeting has also asserted the police role in the national construction process at this historical stage in the country.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.