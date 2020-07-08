Sudan: Hamdouk Affirms Importance of Police Role in Security and Building of Civil State

Khartoum — The Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk has stressed the importance of the role of the police in preserving security, protecting citizens, consolidating democracy and the pillars of the civil state.

During his meeting in his office today, the Director General of the Police Forces, General Ezz Eddin El Sheikh, in the presence of the Interior Minister, Lt. Gen. Al- Terifi Idris.

The Director General of the Police Forces noted in a press statement following the meeting, that the Prime Minister has promised the provision of capabilities and political and material support necessary for the police to be able to fully play its role.

He indicated that the meeting discussed security issues in general and the police in particular, as well as the discussion of the issues related to training and capacity building, the meeting has also asserted the police role in the national construction process at this historical stage in the country.