Sudan: Mediation - Peace Agreement Is Ready to Be Signed Within a Week

Lana H. Haroun
An iconic image of the Sudan protests that saw the fall of long time president Omar al-Bashir (File photo).
7 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Southern Mediation on Sudanese Peace Talks has underlined that the peace agreement between the Sudanese parties will be signed, in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, in a week period.

The Special al Envoy of the South Sudan President, the Head of the Mediation delegation, Tud Galwak said in press statements before leaving for Juba, Today, Tuesday, We, through you, greet the Sudanese people and tell them that peace is coming soon, and the peace agreement will be signed a week from now in Juba.

Galwak affirmed that the agreement is ready for signing, and the delegations of the two sides will meet, today evening to settle one issue, assuring that it will not hinder reaching peace agreement in Sudan.

He said he is back to South Sudan to make; President Salva Kiir Mayardit of the Republic of South Sudan begins preparations to invite his colleagues to attend the signing of the honorable peace agreement for Sudan.

The Southern Chief Mediator said during his weeklong visit to Sudan met the Head of Sudan Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan and the Prime Minster Abdulla Hamdouk and reviewed with them the peace File.

