Sudan: Khartoum State Eases Lockdown Restrictions

Khartoum — The Head of the Khartoum State Joint Central Committee for COVID-19 Emergencies, Al-Tayeb Al-Sheikh, on Tuesday, issued statement on the future procedures for dealing with the pandemic.

The statement announced the safe and gradual return for work and movement between the localities as of tomorrow, Wednesday, July.8, from 5:00 am to 6: pm with full commitment to health precautionary measures, top of which, the social distancing, wearing masks and the continuous sterilization.

Al-Sheikh underlined that the easing of restrictions will be assessed according to the health indicators, urging the citizens to be committed to the precautionary measures.