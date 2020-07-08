Sudan: Al-Duma - Perpetrators Must Be Brought to Trial

7 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Chairman of Darfur Lawyers Committee, Mohammed Abdulla Al-Duma has called on the Transitional Government to work out comprehensive strategy to solve all the problems facing the country and punish all the perpetrators who committed crimes against the citizens.

Al-Duma said in a press conference organized, Tuesday, by the committee in cooperation with Nertiti citizens, at the Lawyers House, that the experiment of Nertiti Sit-ins shed the light on the peaceful protest, calling for the retribution and bringing the perpetrators before trial.

He criticized the security bodies in Darfur for failing to protect the citizens.

"What happens in Darfur is carried out by circles intended to undermine the security and weaken the Transitional Government" He confirmed.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

