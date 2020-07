Khartoum — Culture and Information Minister, Faisal Mohammed Salih has underlined that easing of the lockdown restrictions does not mean the end of the COVID-19, saying that there are still high rates of infections in a number of countries.

The minister said in SUNA regular Forum, Tuesday, that the two most important means to prevent COVID-19 are hand -wash and wearing masks until vaccine is invented, calling on companies and institutions to provide the necessary logistics.