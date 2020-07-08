Sudan: Cabinet Decrees Gradual Back to Work

Khartoum — The Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ambassador Omar Bashir Manis, issued a decision today, Tuesday on the timings and work regulations in light of health emergencies, within the framework of the gradual return of state workers in accordance with directives of the country's Higher Committee for Health Emergencies.

The decree underlined that the working hours in the public sector (the federal ministries and their units in the state of Khartoum) will start, Wednesday 7/8/2020 from eight in the morning until three in the afternoon, asserting that the ministers and heads of units take the necessary measures to run the work 30% - 50% of employees.

The decision directed all federal ministries and the affiliate units, the state of Khartoum and other concerned authorities to take necessary measures to implement the decision.