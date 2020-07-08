Sudan: Senior Criminal Court Begins Trial of RSF Officer

Khartoum — The Senior Criminal Court has set next Saturday, the 11th of current July, for hearing the first investigator in the criminal case in which Youssif Mohi Eddin Al-Faki who holds the rank of major for the Rapid Support Force who is accused killing Hanafi Abdul Shakour, by running over him with a car.

The Senior Criminal Court, which began the procedures for hearing the case today, at the headquarters of the Omdurman Center Courts Complex headed by Maulana Salah Eddin Mahjoub, the judge of the Court of Appeal and the membership of two judges of the General Court, and in the presence of the accused, during which the court took note of the names of the representatives of the team of the Public Prosecution and the lawyers for the private right, the defense team for the defendant, and has decided next Saturday to proceed with the procedures and hear the first detective with the rank of First Lieutenant police.

The procedures were taken under intensive security and police presence, a large number of jurists, and thousands of citizens chanting the implementation of the law and taking retribution from the accused.

It is to be noted that the accusation body represented by the Public Prosecution, headed by Maulana Ali Al-Bagouri, Maulana Al- Amsal Abdul-Fattah, First Deputy Prosecutor, at the Southern Police Department's Prosecution, while the private right represented by Al- Tayeb Al-Abbassi, Jalal Al-Sayed and Hassan Makawi, while the defense of the accused was represented by a body of lawyers headed by Mohi Eddin Musa.