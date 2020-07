Asmara — President Isaias Afwerki returned home today, 6 July, in the afternoon hours concluding three day working visit to Egypt.

President Isaias Afwerki and President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt met and held extensive discussion at Al-Ittihadia Palace in Cairo focusing on bilateral relations and regional developments of interest to the two countries.

The Presidential delegation included, Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab.