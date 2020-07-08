Eritrea: Contribution to Augment National Fund

Asmara — The report from the Ministry of Health indicated that contribution by nationals inside the country and abroad to combat COVID-19 is continuing.

Accordingly, association of daily wage workers contributed 6 thousand Nakfa, Tsigereda guest house 7 thousand Nakfa, Mohammed-Birhan sewing enterprise 8 thousand Nakfa and other cooperative associations and small businesses in Anseba, Southern and Central regions contributed a total of 36 thousand Nakfa.

According to the Eritrean Embassy in Italy religious institutions in Rome, Milan and Bologna contributed a total of 8 thousand and 100 Euros.

In related news a number of nationals inside the country and abroad decided that the families renting their houses in various parts of the country to live free of charge ranging one to four months.