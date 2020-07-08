Sierra Leone: Aftermath of Treason Trialpriscilla Schwartz Sacked, Brewah Takes Over

President Julius Maada Bio last night sacked the Attorney General and Minister of Justice;Dr. Priscilla Schwartz (nee Fofana) and replaced her with former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Anthony Y.Brewah.

It is not clear as to what triggered the sacking, but it follows after the State lost the treason trial against the opposition figure, Major (Retired) Alfred Palo Conteh.

Constitutionally, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice (AGMJ) is the Principal Legal Adviser to the Government and in whom all suits against the State lie, and subsequently conducts on behalf of the State all criminal and civil matters.

There have been several calls from journalists, civil society representatives and legally minded people to remove the Attorney General from her position, after the state woefully lost the treason matter.

It is believed that the former Attorney General advised the government to bring up treason charges against Palo Conteh, a decision which has attracted series of criticism as the latter walked free of all treason charges brought against him by the state.

Dr. Schwartz was appointed on 11 June 2018 and became the first woman in the history of Sierra Leone to be Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

She was appointed by President Julius Maada Bio to replace Charles Margai, who served for less than two months in that capacity.