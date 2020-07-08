Sierra Leone: Aftermath of Treason Trialpriscilla Schwartz Sacked, Brewah Takes Over

7 July 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)

President Julius Maada Bio last night sacked the Attorney General and Minister of Justice;Dr. Priscilla Schwartz (nee Fofana) and replaced her with former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Anthony Y.Brewah.

It is not clear as to what triggered the sacking, but it follows after the State lost the treason trial against the opposition figure, Major (Retired) Alfred Palo Conteh.

Constitutionally, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice (AGMJ) is the Principal Legal Adviser to the Government and in whom all suits against the State lie, and subsequently conducts on behalf of the State all criminal and civil matters.

There have been several calls from journalists, civil society representatives and legally minded people to remove the Attorney General from her position, after the state woefully lost the treason matter.

It is believed that the former Attorney General advised the government to bring up treason charges against Palo Conteh, a decision which has attracted series of criticism as the latter walked free of all treason charges brought against him by the state.

Dr. Schwartz was appointed on 11 June 2018 and became the first woman in the history of Sierra Leone to be Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

She was appointed by President Julius Maada Bio to replace Charles Margai, who served for less than two months in that capacity.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.