Sierra Leone: Man Remanded for Robbery With Aggravation

24 year-old Lamin Kargbo is standing trial at the High Court before Justice Ivan Sesay for the offence of robbery with aggravation contrary to Section 23(1) (a) of the Larceny Act 1916 as repealed and replaced by Section 2 of the Imperial Statues (criminal Law) Adoption (Amendment) Act 1971 Act No. 16 of 1971

Lamin Kargbo was in court on two counts of conspiracy and robbery with aggravation contrary to laws of Sierra Leone.

The prosecution alleges that the accused robbed Amara Sesay of items worth one million two hundred and fifty thousand Leones.

State Prosecution J.S Tucker, alleges that on 15th December, 2019, at Waterloo in the Western Area of the Republic of Sierra Leone,conspired with other persons unknown to commit a felony to wit robbery with aggravation.

Justice Sesay has ordered the clerk to serve the Legal Aid Board with the necessary documents so the accused would be given a lawyer.

In another development, Justice Sesay has remanded two accused persons Osman Forna (alias Shakor) and Mohamed Gabba (alias Grave) to the maximum security centre.

Prosecution says, on diverse date between 1st October, 2016 in Freetown conspired with other persons unknown to commit a felony to wit murder.

Both matters have been adjourned to 14th July, 2020.