Sierra Leone: Health Minister Promises to Rehabilitate Mattru Hospital

Minister of Health and Sanitation, Professor Alpha Tejan Wurie, has disclosed that government will rehabilitate the historic hospital in Mattru Jong, Bonthe District, southern Sierra Leone.

Professor Wurie made the statement last Friday during the commissioning of a digital nursing training centre in that part of the country.

He said the hospital was first built and operated by the United Brethren in Christ Missionaries in the 1950s,but that government has considered rehabilitating it for the general good of the people.

The Minister further noted that Bonthe District had a rich history of training nurses in the country.

"Government would restart the training program and upgrade the training standards. Government will also rehabilitate this hospital for effective and efficient health service delivery," he said, adding that government is committed to improving on the healthcare service delivery in the country.

The District Medical Officer, Bonthe, Dr Prince Masuba, said with effective stakeholders' engagement and continuous sensitisation, they have been able to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in the district and assured that they would continue raising awareness as a way of protecting the lives of their people.

Country Director for World Vision Sierra Leone, James Chifwelu Nkemba, said they were excited to be a partner to the government in providing quality healthcare services in the country, adding that they would do all they could to reduce maternal mortality in the district.