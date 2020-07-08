Namibia: Swanu Wants Recognition for 'Initiating' Sovereign Wealth Fund

Swanu leader Tangeni Iijambo says the government must start acknowledging and crediting opposition parties for some of the viable ideas that they proposed and are eventually implemented.

Iijambo in the National Assembly on Tuesday, said some of the critical ideas meant to grow and diversify the economy that the government is implementing or plans to implement were initiated by opposition members of parliament who were never recognised.

One of such initiative, Iijambo said, was the proposal to establish a sovereign wealth fund for Namibian which he now said was being publicized by the government.

Cabinet is ceased with this proposal after recommendation by the presidential panel on economic growth.

Iijambo added that he was also the one who proposed that the government start allocating fishing quotas to regions for the purpose of development.

"Fish quotas to regions came from me in this parliament but when the president presented it, it is as if it was your idea. The question is: when are you going to recognize other people's ideas, values and intellect?" Iijambo stressed.