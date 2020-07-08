Gambia: Frontline Defenders Call On Gambian Authorities to Drop Charges Against Madi Jobarteh

The Dublin based Front Line Defenders have called on the authorities in the Gambia to immediately drop all charges against Madi Jobarteh, as they believe he has been charged for his legitimate and peaceful work in the defence of human rights.

They also asked the authorities to guarantee in all circumstances that all human rights defenders in the Gambia can carry out their legitimate human rights activities without fear of reprisals and free of all restrictions including judicial harassment.

They said: "Front Line Defenders is seriously concerned by the arbitrary arrest of Madi Jobarteh and the charges brought against him."

According to the media release, Frontline Defenders said they believe he has been targeted solely for his peaceful and legitimate human rights activities and exercising the right to freedom of expression.