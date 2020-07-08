Gambia: Musa Barrow - 'I'm Happy to Play for Coach Sinisa'

Scorpions and Bologna forward Musa Barrow said 'he is happy' to play for Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic after having scored the winner against Inter. He also praised compatriot Musa Juwara.

Inter were stunned by Bologna's Gambian forwards on Sunday, as Musa Juwara scored the equaliser and Musa Barrow netted the winner against the Nerazzurri (Inter Milan).

"I'm very happy for my compatriot, the other Musa. I gave him some advice and after the game I asked him for his shirt, because he was very good," Barrow said after the match, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

"The coach helps me a lot. Today he threatened to replace me if I had lost another ball. I'm very happy to be part of this team coached by Mihajlovic. "We always try to do what he asks us to do."

Meanwhile, before Sunday's encounter against Inter Milan, the Scorpion sensational striker, Musa Barrow was voted as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in Bologna after scoring back-to-back goals against Sampdoria and Cagliari during their week twenty-eight and twenty-nine fixtures of the Italian Serie A.

The 21-year-old scored the opener in the 72nd minute during Bologna 2-1 away win against Sampdoria just and also scored in stoppage time during Bologna's 1-1 home draw against Cagliari on Wednesday before scoring the winning goal against Internationale on Sunday.

The on-loan Atalanta player was also named in the WhoScored Under 21 team of the month of June.

The WhoScored Under 21 team of the month is selected amongst the five top leagues across Europe (English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, German Bundesliga and French Ligue 1).

Musa Barrow has helped the red and blues (Bologna) now moved to ninth position with 41 points after thirty matches.

Musa Juwara helps Bologna beat Inter

