Gambia: BAC Conducts Cleansing Exercise At Nema Kunku Market

Brikama Area Council yesterday conducted a cleansing exercise at Nema Kunku market as part of their routine efforts to eradicate illegal dumpsites that are created as a result of indiscriminate dumping.

Chief executive officer Modou Jonga said the situation of indiscriminate waste dumping at the market is clearly unacceptable, considering that the market is a new structure where a large amount of money was invested.

He called for the collaboration of the public to engage in responsible dumping. "Waste management and collection is one of our major complex challenges as a council and we are the most rapidly urbanising local government area in the country."

Mr Jonga said it is clearly unhealthy to dispose waste especially on public places thereby exposing people to health hazards. "The amount of money that is spent here could have been spent in other areas that can make meaningful impact. Today's exercise followed another exercise we started on Saturday on clearing illegal dumpsites that were created as a result of indiscriminate dumping around Brikama College and by the forest."

Councilor of Nema Kunku ward, Bilal Faal thanked the council for the initiative, calling on the community to improve their commitment to discourage indiscriminate dumping.

Public relations officer of Nema Kunku village development committee, Malick Sonko also commended the council for empowering them in discouraging indiscriminate waste dumping.

He said the waste that is indiscriminately dumped around the market is not only generated from the users of the market, saying people collect waste from their home and dump them at the market.

