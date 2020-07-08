Nigeria: Ghana Reopens Over 600 Nigerian Shops

Abuja — The President of National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS), Dr. Ken Ukaoha, has said that over 600 shops belonging to Nigerian traders in Ghana have been reopened for business by the Ghanaian government.

Nigerian traders in Ghana came under attack in that country and their shops had been under lock and key for over six months.

Ukaoha disclosed the reopening of the shops yesterday during his visit to the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in Abuja.

A statement issued yesterday by Mr. Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit of the commission, said Ukaoha's visit to NIDCOM was to commend and appreciate Dabiri-Erewa for her untiring and unrelenting efforts in resolving the lockdown of Nigerian shops in Ghana for over six months.

On her part, Dabiri-Erewa commended President Muhammadu Buhari, stressing that the intervention was multi-level especially at the highest level of diplomacy and bilateral relations between Ghana and Nigeria.

She urged Nigerian traders in Ghana to always obey the laws of their host country and conduct themselves with respect and dignity.