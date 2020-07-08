Gambia: Winners of WAG, NCAC COVID-19 Short Story Competition Announced

7 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Yunus S. Saliu

Writers Association of The Gambia (WAG) in collaboration with the National Centre for Arts and Culture (NCAC), last Friday announced the first three winners of the Covid-19 short story competition.

The Covid-19 short story competition was organised by the Writers Association of The Gambia in partnership with the National Centre for Arts and Culture as part of NCAC efforts used to support the development of the creative industries amid of the coronavirus pandemic during the State of Public Health Emergency.

The competition helped young writers to respond to the Covid-19 through short stories to raise public awareness about the spreading virus.

Overall winner - Ismaila Ezobe Saidybah went home with D3000 cash, Pa Nderry Sohna who come second received D1, 500 cash and Saihou Ngallan third position got D1000 cash while the runner-up Ayesha Imran won the President Cherno Omar Barry prize and received D1000 cash.

The final award ceremony for all the winners and shortlisted writers for the competition is scheduled for mid month.

According to the WAG officials, all submitted stories for the Covid-19 Short Story Competition are copyrighted and will be registered with The Copyright Office of The Gambia while individual stories will remain the property of the authors.

Meanwhile, the competition extends the NCAC's overall mission to archive the wealth of Gambian literary production from getting lost in the chaos of the global crisis of Covid-19 as it helps young people, storytellers and aspiring writers to stay informed about global trends in the Gambian literary scene.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.