Gambia: Winners of WAG, NCAC COVID-19 Short Story Competition Announced

Writers Association of The Gambia (WAG) in collaboration with the National Centre for Arts and Culture (NCAC), last Friday announced the first three winners of the Covid-19 short story competition.

The Covid-19 short story competition was organised by the Writers Association of The Gambia in partnership with the National Centre for Arts and Culture as part of NCAC efforts used to support the development of the creative industries amid of the coronavirus pandemic during the State of Public Health Emergency.

The competition helped young writers to respond to the Covid-19 through short stories to raise public awareness about the spreading virus.

Overall winner - Ismaila Ezobe Saidybah went home with D3000 cash, Pa Nderry Sohna who come second received D1, 500 cash and Saihou Ngallan third position got D1000 cash while the runner-up Ayesha Imran won the President Cherno Omar Barry prize and received D1000 cash.

The final award ceremony for all the winners and shortlisted writers for the competition is scheduled for mid month.

According to the WAG officials, all submitted stories for the Covid-19 Short Story Competition are copyrighted and will be registered with The Copyright Office of The Gambia while individual stories will remain the property of the authors.

Meanwhile, the competition extends the NCAC's overall mission to archive the wealth of Gambian literary production from getting lost in the chaos of the global crisis of Covid-19 as it helps young people, storytellers and aspiring writers to stay informed about global trends in the Gambian literary scene.