Gambia: Musa Juwara Helps Bologna Beat Inter

Gambia teenage sensation Musa Juwara helped Bologna come from behind to win 2-1 at Inter Milan on Sunday in a pulsating Serie A game which saw both teams reduced to 10 players and the Nerazzurri missing a penalty.

Musa Juwara cancelled out Romelu Lukaku's opener before Musa Barrow scored the winner 10 minutes from time.

"I really want to thank the coach for trusting me against Inter," the 18-year-old Juwara said. "I'm really happy to score my first goal which I want to dedicate to my family and all those who've helped me on my journey. The coach deserves the praise for this win. This is a dream for me and a day I'll remember for the rest of my life."

Musa Barrow netted the winner three minutes later, finishing off a counterattack with an angled drive which squirmed under Samir Handanovic. Juwara's strike has now helped Bologna moved to ninth position with 41 points after thirty matches.