Gambian winger Ebrima Colley's Atalanta on Sunday beat Cagliari 1-0 in the 2019-2020 Italian Serie A campaign.

Colley and his club were among club chasing for a place in the Europe elite football competition next season.

He and his team will scuffle to win their remaining matches to secure a place in the annual championship next season.

Meanwhile, Atalanta booked their place in the quarterfinal of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions league after beating Valencia 7-0 in the knock-out phase.