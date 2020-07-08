Gambia: Suspected Armed Robber Arrested in NBR

Police in Farafenni in the North Bank Region have arrested a suspected armed robber; The Point has been reliably informed.

The suspect at the time of gathering the report was detained at the Farafenni Police Station as investigation into the matter continues.

A source that spoke to our reporter on the condition of anonymity confirmed the development. "The suspect is a Senegalese national and he was arrested in connection with the recent armed robbery attack in Kerr Pateh village which left a member of Police Intervention Unit injured. They escaped with more than 9M CFA."

Another source who spoke to our reporter confirmed the arrest of the suspect, saying; "I even understand that the police want to mention the case in the court in order to remand the suspect at the prison."

It could be recalled that armed robbers last week reportedly struck at Kerr Pateh village in the North Bank Region and injured one Cpl. Mboge Bam, an officer of the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) who was posted at a PIU base.

The armed robbers were reported to have laid an ambush before attacking three shops belonging to Mauritanian nationals and made away with more than eight million CFA. They also went away with hundreds of thousands of dalasis. The robbers were reported to have ambushed the PIU base in the village and held key places within the village.

The robbers, our source said were reported to be more than 20 in numbers. "The robbers were armed with local guns and cutlasses among other weapons. Cpl. Bam was wounded in his waist and the head by the robbers who used cutlass on him."