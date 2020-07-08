Africa: Fatou Mass, Tejan Nyang Among Wonders of Africa Project Team

Chairperson of The Gambia Hotel Association (GHA), Fatou Mass Jobe-Njie and Sheik Tejan Nyang, head of Institute of Travel and Tourism of The Gambia (ITToG) school will join other tourism gurus across Africa to discuss the Wonders of Africa Project this Thursday.

Organized by ATQ, the conference will feature thirty-two panelists via Zoom. The conference will also feature different tourism gurus from across Africa and other tourism destinations in the world.

The host, Ikechi Uko disclosed that the first Wonders of Africa Zoom Conference will be used to introduce the Wonders of Africa Project to Africans.

He said during the conference, the team leaders and country representatives will be unveiled while travel professionals from across Africa will have the opportunity to know how to participate in the grand project.

According to him, the date of the conference is very important to Africa because it was on the 9th of July 2002 when African Union was officially launched in Durban, South Africa. "We launched the Wonders Project on 25th May, 2020 which is the Global Africa Day, a day that OAU was founded."

Individuals can join the conference of the Wonders of Africa Project via Zoom with the Meeting ID: 830 2724 7201 and password: 313225.

