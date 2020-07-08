Africa: Fatou Mass, Tejan Nyang Among Wonders of Africa Project Team

7 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Yunus S. Saliu

Chairperson of The Gambia Hotel Association (GHA), Fatou Mass Jobe-Njie and Sheik Tejan Nyang, head of Institute of Travel and Tourism of The Gambia (ITToG) school will join other tourism gurus across Africa to discuss the Wonders of Africa Project this Thursday.

Organized by ATQ, the conference will feature thirty-two panelists via Zoom. The conference will also feature different tourism gurus from across Africa and other tourism destinations in the world.

The host, Ikechi Uko disclosed that the first Wonders of Africa Zoom Conference will be used to introduce the Wonders of Africa Project to Africans.

He said during the conference, the team leaders and country representatives will be unveiled while travel professionals from across Africa will have the opportunity to know how to participate in the grand project.

According to him, the date of the conference is very important to Africa because it was on the 9th of July 2002 when African Union was officially launched in Durban, South Africa. "We launched the Wonders Project on 25th May, 2020 which is the Global Africa Day, a day that OAU was founded."

Individuals can join the conference of the Wonders of Africa Project via Zoom with the Meeting ID: 830 2724 7201 and password: 313225.

Winners of WAG, NCAC Covid-19 short story competition announced

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.