Namibia: NSFAF to Give 18 Scholarships Through SMS Competition

The Namibian Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) has announced its first winners of the SMS competition, aimed at creating a revolving fund for post-graduate studies.

The fund's spokesperson, Olavi Hamwele, said they have over the years witnessed an increased enrolment at the secondary school level, which translates into an increased number of prospective candidates for higher education at both university and vocational training levels.

The competition, which started on 3 June 2020 and continues until November 2020, will see those taking part walking away with laptops, iPads/tablets and accommodation prizes, courtesy of Namibian Wildlife Resort (NWR), scholarships and a full desk computer towards the end of the competition.

"Every month, from now until November 2020, one tablet, iPad, and three scholarships to the tune of N$20 000 each will be won - and not to forget a weekend getaway per couple at NWR distinct prime tourist destination," informed Hamwele, further highlighting that prizes can be transferred to a person or institution of choice, but cannot be exchanged or redeemed for cash.

He said they are fully aware that postgraduate tuition does not cost that much but at least it will be a good jump start to the winners' academic pursuit.

Hamwele said: "Tertiary education is quite costly - not only in Namibia but all over the world. The demand for postgraduate studies and funding is also on the rise and this increase, unfortunately, is not at the corresponding level with budget provision due to competing socioeconomic priorities."

The question that the fund has faced is why they are running competitions while they are not in the business of doing such.

"We are not running away from our mandate of funding students; we are trying to be creative and generate more money for the Namibian child to study. Budgetary proficiency from the government is not sufficient - and over the years, we have seen that the allocation is not catching up with the increasing number of students," Hamwele informed.

The competition is open to everyone nation-wide, except NSFAF employees, aggregators, competition auditors and immediate families. According to Hamwele, immediate family members are defined as a child, including a child adopted in terms of any law, custom or tradition; spouse; parent, grandparent, brother or sister of the employee; or father/mother-in-law of the employee. "Parents and grandparents are welcome to participate - and should they win the scholarship, such can be transferred or donated to a person of their choice. Entrants are not limited to any age. But the promoter reserves the right to request winners to provide proof of identity and contact details," educated Hamwele.

Those interested should SMS the word "NSFAF" to 55566 through MTC and TN Mobile networks. After the SMS, a response will be sent to confirm the acceptance of the entry.