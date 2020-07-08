Namibia: Former Khorixas Mayor Joins Residents Association

FORMER Khorixas mayor Elizabeth Geises has joined the Khorixas Constituency Residents Association (KCRA).

Geises confirmed to The Namibian today that she has joined the association "with a vision to take our town to greater heights".

"I thought to myself as a person who is concerned about Khorixas that I should fight for their [residents'] development," the outspoken Geises said. "If you are not happy with your political party, how things are done, you can join it [the KCRA]. We are not here to fight political parties," she said.

On the United Democratic Front, Geises claimed the political party did nothing for the development of Khorixas over the more than two decades that the UDF was in control of the town's local authority. She also claimed that Swapo, which took over Khorixas during the 2015 regional and local elections, was only good at infighting and did not support those who stand for the truth.

Geises served on the Swapo ticket as an ordinary town councillor from 2015 to 2016, as vice chairperson of the Khorixas Town Council's management committee from 2016 to 2017, and as mayor of Khorixas from 2018 until her removal in April this year.

Geises, who is a primary school teacher, was the acting principal of T.H. !Gaeb Primary School at Khorixas last year.

She joined Swapo as a student while at Braunfels Agricultural High School in the 1980s, and said that while she remained a steadfast member of the party, she is not a member of the Khorixas Swapo, which she claimed is beset by infighting.

The KCRA is a brainchild of Segliende Wetha, an administrative officer in the human resource department at the Khorixas Town Council.