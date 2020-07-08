South Africa: Reverend Ends Hunger Strike After Church Pledges to Investigate Rape Claim

analysis

Four years after her first hunger strike, Reverend June Major's demand for an internal investigation against the man she says raped her 18 years ago may finally happen. The Anglican Church has pledged to start an internal investigation.

On Monday 6 July, Reverend June Major ended her six-day hunger strike outside Archbishop Thabo Makgoba's home after the Anglican Church agreed to start a disciplinary hearing against the priest who allegedly raped her in 2002 at the Grahamstown Seminary.

This isn't the first time Major has been on a hunger strike. In 2016, she went on a hunger strike for the same reason: for the church to hold the priest, who still ministers, accountable.

On Wednesday 1 July, when Major started her hunger strike, Makgoba came outside to speak to her, "but his initial response was not very good... he made it clear that my demands weren't going to be met," said Major.

Major, who describes herself as a "priest without a church", had five demands:

An internal investigation into her...