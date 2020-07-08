South Africa: Reverend Ends Hunger Strike After Church Pledges to Investigate Rape Claim

8 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

Four years after her first hunger strike, Reverend June Major's demand for an internal investigation against the man she says raped her 18 years ago may finally happen. The Anglican Church has pledged to start an internal investigation.

On Monday 6 July, Reverend June Major ended her six-day hunger strike outside Archbishop Thabo Makgoba's home after the Anglican Church agreed to start a disciplinary hearing against the priest who allegedly raped her in 2002 at the Grahamstown Seminary.

This isn't the first time Major has been on a hunger strike. In 2016, she went on a hunger strike for the same reason: for the church to hold the priest, who still ministers, accountable.

Reverend June Major embarked on a hunger strike for six days outside of Archbishop Thabo Makgoba's home, demanding that he start an internal investigation into her rape case. (Photo: supplied)

On Wednesday 1 July, when Major started her hunger strike, Makgoba came outside to speak to her, "but his initial response was not very good... he made it clear that my demands weren't going to be met," said Major.

Major, who describes herself as a "priest without a church", had five demands:

An internal investigation into her...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.