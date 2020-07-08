South Africa: Gauteng Police Pay Tribute to the Late Lieutenant Colonel Munyai, Station Commander of Boschkop, East of Pretoria

7 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Gauteng police have expressed shock and sorrow at the untimely passing of the Station Commander of Boschkop in Tshwane District, as members woke up on Monday morning to the announcement of the passing of yet another senior officer in the space of one week.

Lieutenant Colonel Raymond Munyai, 55, passed away on Sunday evening, 05 July 2020 after a short illness.

Munyai was known by his colleagues and commanders as a great leader with high discipline and confidence, which he always strove to instil in the members under his command. His colleagues at the station and in the Tshwane District, unanimously praised the energetic Station Commander who to them always went beyond the call of duty as a leader and a father figure. Lieutenant Colonel Munyai will be fondly remembered for his famous line, "emotional investment", a slogan he preached and lived as he served and protected each community he was placed at.

Assuming duty as a General Assistant at Pretoria Central and then a police constable in 1995, Munyai worked hard, always exceeding expectation, earning a promotion to Sergeant at Sunnyside SAPS in just two years. He worked in various components of the SAPS in different police stations in Tshwane, climbing the ladder until his appointment in 2017 as station commander of Boschkop. In 1995 he received an award for Best General Assistant before enrolling that same year as a Constable. He had several medals bestowed on him over the years in recognition and appreciation of his service in the SAPS and excellent performance.

"The recent deaths of members of the SAPS come at a time when, in compliance with the COVID-19 Disaster Management Lockdown Regulations, management have imposed a restriction on the traditional, ceremonial full complement official funeral service, meaning that colleagues and peers of deceased members are unable during the lockdown, to pay their respects in a befitting manner," acknowledged the Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Gauteng, Major General Johan Ndlovu.

Ndlovu extended condolences to the family of the late Lt Colonel Munyai and to everyone that worked closely with the Station Commander.

Lt Colonel Raymond Munyai will be buried on Saturday 11 July 2020 in Montana, Pretoria.

