South Africa: Premier Job Mokgoro and MEC Saliva Molapisi Test Positive for COVID-19

7 July 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

North West Premier, Prof Tebogo Job Mokgoro, announced to the virtual Special Provincial Executive Council (EXCO) meeting held today that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is effectively in self-isolation.

Premier Mokgoro took the COVID-19 test yesterday following the passing on of the MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, the late Mr Mothibi Gordon Kegakilwe and he received results today, confirming that he has tested positive for the virus.

However, Premier Mokgoro is not incapacitated to carry out his duties as he was only presented with only one symptom -which is cough - although he tested positive.

The Premier will therefore continue to discharge his duties albeit remotely and has instructed members of the Premier's Support Staff who have worked with him closely in the last two weeks to test; while taking the necessary precautions.

The Provincial Department of Health has already begun with contact tracing in this regard.

The MEC for Public Works and Roads, Mr Saliva Molapisi, has also tested positive and is also in self-isolation; however, he is not incapacitated to discharge his duties too and actively participated in the virtual Special EXCO meeting concluded earlier today.

Furthermore, EXCO has resolved to write to President Cyril Ramaphosa to request him to declare MEC Kegakilwe's funeral as a Provincial Official Funeral Category 1, in line with Government's Funerals Policy as well as the COVID-19 guidelines that regulate how funerals are conducted during lockdown and as soon as the President has responded to the request, more information regarding the date and venue of the funeral will be made public.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.