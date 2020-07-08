South Africa: Premier Job Mokgoro and MEC Saliva Molapisi Test Positive for COVID-19

press release

North West Premier, Prof Tebogo Job Mokgoro, announced to the virtual Special Provincial Executive Council (EXCO) meeting held today that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is effectively in self-isolation.

Premier Mokgoro took the COVID-19 test yesterday following the passing on of the MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, the late Mr Mothibi Gordon Kegakilwe and he received results today, confirming that he has tested positive for the virus.

However, Premier Mokgoro is not incapacitated to carry out his duties as he was only presented with only one symptom -which is cough - although he tested positive.

The Premier will therefore continue to discharge his duties albeit remotely and has instructed members of the Premier's Support Staff who have worked with him closely in the last two weeks to test; while taking the necessary precautions.

The Provincial Department of Health has already begun with contact tracing in this regard.

The MEC for Public Works and Roads, Mr Saliva Molapisi, has also tested positive and is also in self-isolation; however, he is not incapacitated to discharge his duties too and actively participated in the virtual Special EXCO meeting concluded earlier today.

Furthermore, EXCO has resolved to write to President Cyril Ramaphosa to request him to declare MEC Kegakilwe's funeral as a Provincial Official Funeral Category 1, in line with Government's Funerals Policy as well as the COVID-19 guidelines that regulate how funerals are conducted during lockdown and as soon as the President has responded to the request, more information regarding the date and venue of the funeral will be made public.