South Africa: Hospitality Sector Wins First Round in Battle Against Insurance Industry

7 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

A high court ruling this week saw the hospitality sector score the first points in what is likely to be an arduous battle between it and the insurance industry.

On Tuesday 7 July the Western Cape High Court issued judgment in an insurance matter that will have profound implications for the South African insurance industry, as well as the hospitality industry, which is standing in opposition to it.

In the matter between Cafe Chameleon (a lively establishment in the northern suburbs of Cape Town) and Guardrisk Insurance, Judge Andre le Grange ruled that the Covid-19 outbreak is the legal and factual cause of Cafe Chameleon's loss resulting from the interruption to its business. Guardrisk is therefore liable to pay the applicant's business interruption claim.

Restaurants, lodges and hotels have been locked in an intractable dispute with the insurance industry over the validity of their business interruption claims.

Business interruption insurance exists to help companies survive following an unanticipated event. There are generally two types of this insurance: a basic policy which requires physical damage to the business premises in order to trigger a claim, and a tourism/hospitality policy that contains a specific extension that includes interruption by infectious or contagious...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.