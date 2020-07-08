South Africa: Hospitality Sector Wins First Round in Battle Against Insurance Industry

analysis

A high court ruling this week saw the hospitality sector score the first points in what is likely to be an arduous battle between it and the insurance industry.

On Tuesday 7 July the Western Cape High Court issued judgment in an insurance matter that will have profound implications for the South African insurance industry, as well as the hospitality industry, which is standing in opposition to it.

In the matter between Cafe Chameleon (a lively establishment in the northern suburbs of Cape Town) and Guardrisk Insurance, Judge Andre le Grange ruled that the Covid-19 outbreak is the legal and factual cause of Cafe Chameleon's loss resulting from the interruption to its business. Guardrisk is therefore liable to pay the applicant's business interruption claim.

Restaurants, lodges and hotels have been locked in an intractable dispute with the insurance industry over the validity of their business interruption claims.

Business interruption insurance exists to help companies survive following an unanticipated event. There are generally two types of this insurance: a basic policy which requires physical damage to the business premises in order to trigger a claim, and a tourism/hospitality policy that contains a specific extension that includes interruption by infectious or contagious...