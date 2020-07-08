South Africa: Firearm Recovered and Three Suspects Arrested for Robbery of East London Clothing Franchise

press release

In their endless endeavours to create safety through intensified and integrate efforts, police and security officers in the Buffalo City District recovered a firearm and arrested three suspects after an alleged robbery of a national clothing franchise store situated at Vincent Park, East London earlier today.

Police were summoned to a crime scene at the Vincent CBD just after 9:30, where five suspects allegedly entered the store and pointed the staff members with firearms. They took four cellphones belonging to the staff members.

A local security company that was on patrol near the clothing franchise spotted the suspects trying to flee away and called the police for back up. A chase ensued resulting to arrest of the three suspects, recovery of a pistol and the getaway vehicle. Two more suspects managed to flee and police are searching every nook and cranny for them. More arrests are imminent.

The suspects aged, 20 and 33 years old respectively are due to appear in the East London Magistrate's Court soon on charges of business robbery.

Anyone who might be able to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of the other two suspects that are still at large, can contact the investigating officer, Detective Captain Leonie Peters of Cambridge SAPS on 043 708 7500, alternatively 071 475 2112 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.

Buffalo City District Commander, Major General Henry Vos commended the coordinated efforts by the police and the security guards for the recovery of yet another firearm in the hands of those determined to commit crime and arrest of the three suspects. "A single firearm removed from the streets is a step towards achieving our goal of ensuring that our people are and indeed feel safe. Furthermore this reassures investors that the Buffalo City District remains a safe place for business. It is on this note that we urge members of the public to anonymously continue sharing information about those in possession of illegal firearms in our communities," he said.