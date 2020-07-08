South Africa: SAPS Member Unharmed During Crossfire With Criminals Where One Shot Dead and Another Injured

press release

A police constable was nearly shot when suspects blocked his vehicle and without uttering a word, opened fire at him and his friends. This incident happened on Sunday, 05 July 2020, at Goromane Trust near Hazyview. The 31-year-old Constable was driving his private vehicle with two occupants when three suspects driving in a hijacked Toyota Legend 50 bakkie fired shots at them injuring one occupant from the member's car. The Constable retaliated hitting two suspects where one was certified dead at the nearby clinic and the other seriously injured.

A case of attempted carjacking, inquest and attempted murder are being investigated. It also came forth that the same suspects earlier the same day hijacked two vehicles at Hazyview, an Opel Kadett which they dumped for the Toyota Legend 50 bakkie which they used to attack the police member. The IPID has been informed about this incident and they will conduct their investigation as well.

The police are currently searching for the third suspect who apparently vanished during the commotion. They are therefore requesting anyone who might have information to contact Detective Lieutenant Colonel Duduzile Shabangu at 0824692569.