Rwanda: RDF Honours Over 1400 Retiring Military Personnel

Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), on Monday, July 6, held a send-off ceremony to honour the service of military personnel who have been discharged from active military service.

Those discharged include senior officers who had reached retirement age and those whose service contracts had come to an end.

The official send-off event was held at RDF Headquarters Senior Officers Mess in Kimihurura, and was presided over by the Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Albert Murasira.

The event was also attended by other high ranking military officers including the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Jean Bosco Kazura and Service Chiefs.

During the 2020 retirement phase, a total of 1449 service personnel were discharged.

They include 41 senior officers, 369 career officers and other ranks, and 1018 military personnel concluded their service contracts with RDF.

Others included 21 who have been discharged on medical grounds.

Among the retirees is former army and defence spokesperson Col Jill Rutaremara.

Rutaremara has also been working as the Director of Rwanda Peace Academy located in Musanze District.

In his address, Murasira applauded the retirees for their personal sacrifices, service rendered and contribution to the country.

"You have all made personal sacrifices and contributed to making Rwanda a country we are proud to call a peaceful home," he said.

Speaking on behalf of the retirees, Rutaremara emphasised that they are retiring as happy people because their contribution to liberate Rwanda was not in vain.

"As we retire, we seize this opportunity to assure the Commander in Chief and the entire RDF leadership that even though we are retiring, we shall remain committed to the cause of total liberation of our country and that we shall never betray our comrades in the liberation struggle that we were and are still part of," he said.

As a recognition for the service rendered to RDF, the retirees were awarded certificates.

This is the eight discharge of military personnel by RDF.