Gambia: NCE Leads Sareh Debbo Alkaloship Dispute Settlement Negotiation

7 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Ousman Jallow

The National Council of Elders which was established to lead social issues in communities has led the alkaloship dispute settlement negotiation in Sareh Debbo village in Central River Region's Upper Fulladu District.

Over the past years, the villagers have been in dispute over alkaloship and the construction of a new mosque in the village. The dispute led to a fight in which many people sustained injuries and more than 30 people were arrested by the Bansang police earlier this year.

Team leader, Alhagie Falai Baldeh said they were delegated by President Adama Barrow to lead the negotiation, calling on the people of village to unite and be one people. "Forget the past and work towards developing Sareh Debbo."

He appealed to the disputing parties to always consider the importance of maintaining peace within the area and enlightened them on the roles and responsibilities of the National Council of Elders.

Alhagie Bai Sering Secka Bilali, chairman of the council called on the people of the community to heed to the advice of the president and the delegation and end the dispute among them.

Ebrima Sori Bah and Sulayman Bah, members of the council delegation both reminded the people of Sareh Debbo that they should be one people and one family in order to able to live peacefully and help their children not to adopt the system of division.

Mawdo Touray, coordinator of Barrow Youth Movement in CRR - south and chief of Upper Fulladu District, Mot Touray both said that if there is no peace in the village, then there will be no peace in Fulladu District, thus calling on them to unite and be one people of the same village.

