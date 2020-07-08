Gambia: ASGC Steps up Efforts to End Perennial Flooding in Kafuta

Flooding in is an annual problem in The Gambia especially communities settling in low lying terrains.

The daily nightmare is forcing hundreds of families to put in place contingency measures like digging of drainage as an alternative to the issue. Well, as flood worries lingers amid the start of the rainy season, The Association for the Support of Grassroots Communities, a local NGO with support from the Brikama Area Council, on Sunday embarked on a massive waterway renovation in the village. The targeted area is along the main highway in Kafuta, as hundreds of homes annually are inundated with flood waters leading to massive damage to properties.

The move, which is highly welcome by villagers, is designed to find a permanent solution to the annual flooding along the highway in Kafuta. The project is being facilitated by the Councilor of Kafuta Ward, Bala Musa Darboe, who together with other development oriented natives of Kafuta were seen supervising the whole process.

At the start of the event, Saloum Sheriff Janko, secretary general of the association, said creating a waterway and removing other materials would now make easy flow of water to avert flooding in compounds.

We are sure that by the Grace of God, the drainage will be maintained. And it would significantly reduce the risks of flooding by maintaining and keeping the compounds along the highway clear of excess water.

For his part, Bala Musa Darboe, councilor of Kafuta Ward, described the initiative as timely and laudable, assuring that the move would significantly mitigate the effects of floods that annually affect hundreds of families along the highway in Kafuta.

Darboe hinted that more plans are in the offing for the development of his ward.

He thanked the youth of the village for their turn out and called on them to remain united for the development of the village.

Sarjo Touray, public relations officer of Touray Ward Youth Development Association in Kafuta expressed similar sentiments. He thanked the local NGO and their partners for the foresight to create waterways along the road.