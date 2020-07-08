South Africa: Saselamani Police Station Temporarily Closed for Decontamination Due to COVID-19 Related Incident

7 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Community members from Saselamani and all areas that are serviced by Saselamani Police Station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination process after one of its members tested positive for COVID-19.

Temporary arrangements have been made at Saselamani Magistrate Court building which is adjacent to the police station to be used by all community members wanting to access policing services.

The telephone lines at the Saselamani police station will not be accessible for the duration of the closure. Members of the community are advised to use 10111 for emergencies and 082 414 3016 or 079 891 4631 for all other complaints.

The police station is expected to be fully operational again on Friday 10 July 2020 at 07h30.

The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

