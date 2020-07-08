Liberia: Man, 29, Rapes 2-Year-10-Month-Old Twin Girls

Monrovia — Police in Logan Town have charged and forwarded to court a 29-year-old man for allegedly raping 2-years, 10 months old twin girls.

Varmuyan Swaray was arrested in June and interrogated for the accusation of rape, during which he allegedly admitted to police and sought forgiveness.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with OK FM, Survivors Mai and Maria (not real names) father John (not real name), said it was on June 26, 2020 Swaray came from Bong to stayed a few days with his family to buy his goods and retun.

According to him, Swaray was occupying a moom belonging to a man who usually called the twins his wives and will usually buy biscuits for them.

Based on that, anytime the children see that particular room door opened, they enter, because they believe the man would be inside.

"The owner of the room usually called my children his wives because his woman is also a twin, so anytime they see the door open they can go in," he said.

According to John, his daughters entered in the room along with two other children, one of whom is nine-year-old, to play.

He narrated that prior to Defendant Swaray entering the room with the kids, he bought a pack of sausage and some biscuits and took them to the room, and shared among the children.

"While the other children were busy eating the biscuits on the floor in his room, he took the bigger twin, took her clothes off and fingered her, the next one was the small one," John lamented.

According to him, the family only got to know of the ongoing rape when the children aunty asked one of the boys in the room the whereabouts of the twin. He then informed her that they were in the room but the Swaray had taken off their clothes.

She then began to bang the door but he blocked her from entering the room. When she entered, she met him in boxers and the children's clothes were off.

"The mother being a nurse, she arrived and was informed, she decided to undress the children one of the children's pant was torn up with a little bit of blood stains in it," their father explained.

He added, "The police gave a paper that we took to the hospital. They took the children to the Redemption Hospital for checkups and the results showed they were tampered with," John.

He lamented that the defendant family were allegedly in talks with him to compromise the matter but he refused.

"I can't compromise my children's future; a grown man of 29 Years to used his fingers on my children, he cannot go free," said John.

"If they are doing it for ritual purposes, they should find another way to get rich but not to use other people's children," he concluded

Defendant was sent to New Kru Town Magisterial Court and later sent to the Monrovia Central Prison, awaiting trial.