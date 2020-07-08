Liberia: House of Representatives Invites National Disaster Management Agency for 'Lackadaisical' Attitude in Responding to Disaster

Monrovia — The head of the National Disaster Management Agency is expected to appear before the House of Representatives this Tuesday, July 7 to state reasons behind the agency's 'failure' to respond to disaster cases in several constituents within Montserrado County.

The Plenary of the House, acting on the request of Rep. Richard Koon's (District 11, Montserrado) communication voted to invite the management of the agency to state reasons behind his actions.

Rep. Koon, in his communication stated the agency has failed to respond to the rainstorm that destroyed several properties and left dozens homeless in Districts #s 6, 11 and 13 about two months ago.

"I am craving the endorsement of this plenary to cite the head of the National Disaster Management Agency to state reasons for the agency lackadaisical attitude in the implementation of its mandate," he wrote.

It can be recalled that in April 2020, a disastrous storm hit the three Electoral Districts damaging several houses and leaving many homeless.

The lawmakers of the affected districts including Reps. Samuel Enders (District 6, Montserrado County), Richard Koon (District #11, Montserrado) and Edward Flomo (District #13) formed a partnership with Senator Darius Dillon to identify with the distressed residents.

However, Rep Koon said despite their interventions, the impact of the damage was overwhelming and needed the help of the government to address the catastrophe fully.

But the country's disaster management agency, he said, has ignored its mandate by not responding to the situation.

Following series of deliberations, Rep. Clarence Massaquoi filed in a motion, citing the head of the agency to appear with all principal documents on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.