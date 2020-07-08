Liberia: House of Representatives Invites National Disaster Management Agency for 'Lackadaisical' Attitude in Responding to Disaster

7 July 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — The head of the National Disaster Management Agency is expected to appear before the House of Representatives this Tuesday, July 7 to state reasons behind the agency's 'failure' to respond to disaster cases in several constituents within Montserrado County.

The Plenary of the House, acting on the request of Rep. Richard Koon's (District 11, Montserrado) communication voted to invite the management of the agency to state reasons behind his actions.

Rep. Koon, in his communication stated the agency has failed to respond to the rainstorm that destroyed several properties and left dozens homeless in Districts #s 6, 11 and 13 about two months ago.

"I am craving the endorsement of this plenary to cite the head of the National Disaster Management Agency to state reasons for the agency lackadaisical attitude in the implementation of its mandate," he wrote.

It can be recalled that in April 2020, a disastrous storm hit the three Electoral Districts damaging several houses and leaving many homeless.

The lawmakers of the affected districts including Reps. Samuel Enders (District 6, Montserrado County), Richard Koon (District #11, Montserrado) and Edward Flomo (District #13) formed a partnership with Senator Darius Dillon to identify with the distressed residents.

However, Rep Koon said despite their interventions, the impact of the damage was overwhelming and needed the help of the government to address the catastrophe fully.

But the country's disaster management agency, he said, has ignored its mandate by not responding to the situation.

Following series of deliberations, Rep. Clarence Massaquoi filed in a motion, citing the head of the agency to appear with all principal documents on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.