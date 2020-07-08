Liberia: Central Bank of Liberia Liquidates International Insurance Company of Liberia

7 July 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
press release

Monrovia — The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) has designated BICON Inc. a Certified Public Accounting and Forensic examination firm to institute compulsory liquidation proceedings of International Insurance Company of Liberia (IICL).

It can be recalled that on June 15, 2017, the Central Bank pursuant to its authority under the New Financial Institutions Act of 1999 and the Insurance Act of 2013, suspended the license of, seized and took possession of IICL due to insolvent and liquidity problems caused by poor management and weak internal control. IICL was incorporated and licensed in 2007 as an insurance company to carry out life and non-life insurance business in Liberia.

The Central Bank appointed a Provisional Administrator to commission an independent audit of the IICL to determine its viability. Based on the findings of the audit conducted, the CBL petitioned the Civil Law Court for the compulsory liquidation of the IICL. In keeping with Section 11.4 (4) of the Insurance Act, 2013, the court appointed the Central Bank of Liberia as Liquidator.

In line with the CBL's authority and the court-approved liquidation plan, the CBL has contracted BICON Inc. to conduct the liquidation exercise which involves the establishment of all remaining assets and liabilities (secured and unsecured) of IICL.

Individuals, institutions or business entities having claim against IICL are advised to bring along valid document(s) to substantiate their claims. All claims should be directed to BICON Inc. located on Randall Street 1st Floor, Gibson Building adjacent Jeans Travis Building, beginning July 6, 2020 to September 30, 2020.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Will Nigerian Kingmaker, Strategist Bola Tinubu Make a Comeback?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.