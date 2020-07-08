South Africa: Anti Gang Unit Arrested Suspect for the Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm and Ammunition in Elsies River

8 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

In their efforts to rid the communities of drugs, illegal firearms and fight the scourge of gangsterism, members attached to Anti-Gang Unit arrested a 27-year-old man for possession of a firearm, ammunition and illegal possession of drugs.

On 2020-07-07 at about 11:30 the members followed up on information received regarding an illegal firearm and ammunition and drugs being stored at a residence in CL Adams Road, Avonwood, Elsies River. On arrival at the address a male opened the door and the members explained their reason for being there, the male allowed them to search the premises. On searching the suspect's room members found an unlicensed. 22 pistol, 13 rounds of ammunition, an empty magazine, brown holster, and 15 packets of tik and one silver scale.

A 27-year-old male was arrested on illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm, ammunition and possession of drugs and he is due to appear in the Goodwood Magistrates' Court once charged. The firearm will be sent for ballistic test to see if it could be linked to the commission of other crimes.

