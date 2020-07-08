Sudan: Eastern Sudan - Transport Drivers Strike for Higher Tariffs

Kassala — Drivers of public transport vehicles in Kassala in eastern Sudan have called-out a strike demanding higher tariffs. They complain that their business is not profitable under current conditions

A driver told Radio Dabanga that the continuing fuel crisis compels driver to buy petrol at the commercial price or from the parallel market. "Moreover, the prices of imported spare parts have increased by 300 per cent."

He made it clear that the current set tariff is not profitable. Drivers therefore demand the provision of fuel at a subsidised price if the tariffs cannot be increased.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.