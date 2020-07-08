Sudan: Professional Forgery Network Nabbed

7 July 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Sudan's General Intelligence Service (GIS) has announced that it has arrested several members of a professional currency counterfeiting network, and seized equipment, paraphernalia, and piles of forged banknotes.

In a press statement on Monday, the GIS said that counterfeit banknotes worth more than SDG 500,000* were found, most of which were in the denominations of SDG500, SDG200, and SDG100, as well as foreign currencies.

"GIS agents seized two high-tech printing machines, along with all the tools that are used in counterfeiting such as inks, plates, and other technical tools.

It is not known whether any of the fake currency has made its way into public hands. A chronic shortage of legitimate cash has repeatedly prompted Sudan's banks to limit cash withdrawals. Most recently, daily cash withdrawals were limited to SDG200 in the run-up to Eid El Fitir at the conclusion of Ramadan.

In El Gedaref, officers of the Security Police Department in El Gureisha locality seized 468 Turkish-made pistols loaded on a Land Cruiser after an exchange of fire with the perpetrators without causing loss of life, according to a statement issued by the authorities of El Gedaref.

* USD 1 = SDG 55.1375 at the time of posting. As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily middle US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS).

