Sudan: El Gezira Youth Activists Lauded for COVID-19 Initiative

El Gezira — Youth activists in El Amara Kaser near El Hasaheisa in Sudan's El Gezira state are being held-up as role models for success in combating Covid-19, after 13 coronavirus cases were recorded in the village.

The youths succeeded in convincing the people of El Amara Kaser not to leave their homes for 15 days, and organised provision of all their daily necessities at home, from food to free medical treatment, with financial support of people from the village working in Khartoum and abroad.

A doctor closely followed-up the patients and suspected cases who were isolated in well-equipped places. None of the Covid-19 patients died.

The El Gezira Ministry of Health praised the youths who proposed and carried out the initiative.

In a statement on Monday, the state ministry expressed its hope that the project would be carried out in all areas of El Gezira and other states in the country to combat coronavirus infection.

In Khartoum, the Sudanese Women's Alliance launched a campaign on Monday, advising people to stay at home as much as possible after the Covid-19 lockdown was lifted.

The latest total number of recorded Covid-19 cases in the country is 9,767. As reported by Radio Dabanga yesterday, Sovereign Council member and deputy chairman of the High Committee for Health Emergencies Siddig Tawir said that Sudan "lacks a supportive community culture to deal with the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic".

The Sudanese Ministry of Health reported 117 new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases as of July 2. Four more people died. The total number of recorded cases in the country is 9,767. At least 608 died, while 4,673 patients recovered.

