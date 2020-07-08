Sudan: El Gezira Youth Activists Lauded for COVID-19 Initiative

7 July 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Gezira — Youth activists in El Amara Kaser near El Hasaheisa in Sudan's El Gezira state are being held-up as role models for success in combating Covid-19, after 13 coronavirus cases were recorded in the village.

The youths succeeded in convincing the people of El Amara Kaser not to leave their homes for 15 days, and organised provision of all their daily necessities at home, from food to free medical treatment, with financial support of people from the village working in Khartoum and abroad.

A doctor closely followed-up the patients and suspected cases who were isolated in well-equipped places. None of the Covid-19 patients died.

The El Gezira Ministry of Health praised the youths who proposed and carried out the initiative.

In a statement on Monday, the state ministry expressed its hope that the project would be carried out in all areas of El Gezira and other states in the country to combat coronavirus infection.

In Khartoum, the Sudanese Women's Alliance launched a campaign on Monday, advising people to stay at home as much as possible after the Covid-19 lockdown was lifted.

The latest total number of recorded Covid-19 cases in the country is 9,767. As reported by Radio Dabanga yesterday, Sovereign Council member and deputy chairman of the High Committee for Health Emergencies Siddig Tawir said that Sudan "lacks a supportive community culture to deal with the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic".

The Sudanese Ministry of Health reported 117 new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases as of July 2. Four more people died. The total number of recorded cases in the country is 9,767. At least 608 died, while 4,673 patients recovered.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.